This July, several hundred residents of Thane formed a human chain outside a 53-acre plot in Balkum that had been earmarked for a hyperscale data centre. They were agitating against the noise and heat it would generate, and the water it would consume in a city that is already struggling to supply its residents. This, as far as I can tell, was the first time Indians have taken to the streets against a data centre. It will not be the last.
Resistance to data centres is arising in India too: It’s time for policy to address people’s concerns
SummaryData centres needn’t guzzle as much water and power as protestors say. Nor need they be all that noisy. But people who live in proximity of data-centre sites do have worries we can’t dismiss. The government should take these into account, lest they get in the way of plans.
This July, several hundred residents of Thane formed a human chain outside a 53-acre plot in Balkum that had been earmarked for a hyperscale data centre. They were agitating against the noise and heat it would generate, and the water it would consume in a city that is already struggling to supply its residents. This, as far as I can tell, was the first time Indians have taken to the streets against a data centre. It will not be the last.
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