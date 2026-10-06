Resistance to data centres is arising in India too: It’s time for policy to address people’s concerns

This July, several hundred residents of Thane formed a human chain outside a 53-acre plot in Balkum that had been earmarked for a hyperscale data centre. They were agitating against the noise and heat it would generate, and the water it would consume in a city that is already struggling to supply its residents. This, as far as I can tell, was the first time Indians have taken to the streets against a data centre. It will not be the last.