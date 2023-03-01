Resistance to free exits continues to hobble India’s economy
- The inability of firms in India to easily exit a market when incurring economic losses is one of the country’s biggest hurdles to long-term growth, former economic advisor Arvind Subramanian once said
India’s former economic advisor Arvind Subramanian once invoked the Mahabharata to aptly describe one of the country’s biggest hurdles to long-term growth – that of free exits for firms. It was like the Chakravyuha from which Abhimanyu was unable to break free, he said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×