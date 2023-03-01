Resistance to free exits continues to hobble India’s economy

Companies, both domestic and foreign, as well as workers will connect to this. Take the case of automaker General Motors, which is battling its workers’ union on a voluntary separation. A court in Pune last week ordered the company and the union to mediate after differences emerged over a severance package. Meanwhile, a leading edtech company that sacked several staffers at one of its offices in Kerala a few months ago had to backpedal after facing resistance from staffers and politicians.