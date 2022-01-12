Re-skilling and upskilling with digital interventions

The value of L&D: Every organization needs to build a learning & development (L&D) model that can effectively bring employees in touch with ground realities of the market. Employees need to observe actual changes in market expectations and understand what will be required of them under these rapidly developing conditions. Productive training sessions must be conducted that would help everyone in the workforce visualize their own career paths while simultaneously reforming their skills accordingly. These sessions can also be used to increase their technical knowledge and create awareness of updates, so that they can make the best possible use of their software systems. Inculcating this practise as a routine would keep employees attuned to trends and thus benefit them greatly in the long run.