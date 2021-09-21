Resume vax exports but widen coverage at home

That the impact of covid worsens with age is well known, but the infectivity and virulence of the virus’s Delta variant have shown that pre-adults are not as resistant as we earlier thought. This explains America’s rush to immunize them. Its guidelines recommend jabs for anyone aged 12 or above. As schools reopen in India, we must embark on a likewise exercise if the results of our safety trials show no danger. Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D vaccine already has approval for kids, but not others yet. Also, at highest risk are the elderly. And those who are many months past their second dose will need booster shots. Recent research indicates a slow decline in vaccine efficacy over time. A British study published last month, for example, found that AstraZeneca’s efficacy among 35-64-year-olds dropped below 50% after about 50 days of a second dose and then slid to under 45% by 100 days. As Covishield uses the same formula, we could assume a similar downtrend for it. All this underscores the need for reliable estimates of demand. Poor pandemic planning has let us down before and we cannot afford fresh errors. Exports could restart modestly and follow a path closely calibrated to suit both our supply goals, but we clearly need to ramp up India’s production capacity further if we’re to have sufficient doses to properly secure ourselves.