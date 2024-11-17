Number fixation: Trying to quantify everything could lead us astray
Summary
- A new paper reveals just how strong our obsession with quantification has become. Just think of the irrational love of ratings on e-commerce sites like Amazon. And it’s not serving us well.
The usual rule of thumb is that stories sell, data doesn’t. But new research suggests that’s not necessarily true. Contrary to the conventional wisdom that numbers are dull and uninspiring, numbers dominate our decisions—on what to buy, whom to hire and where to donate money.