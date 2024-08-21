Opinion
India's inflation targeting: Base it on reality and not perceptions
T. C. A. Anant 4 min read 21 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- There is sufficient evidence to show that perceived inflation is higher than actual inflation, and so we must differentiate between the two so that we don’t make policy miscalculations.
Recently, writing in the Economic Survey, the chief economic advisor observed that it is worth exploring whether India’s inflation targeting regime should focus on non-food inflation.
