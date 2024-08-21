India's inflation targeting: Base it on reality and not perceptions

When the governor talks about inflationary expectations, it is important to put this in context. A column by Deepa Vasudevan in this paper last year (‘How useful are RBI’s inflation surveys?’, 5 June 2023) brings out an interesting facet of a household’s perceived inflation rate, which is almost always significantly above the actual inflation rate, and is mostly influenced by short-term changes in prices of essential, frequently purchased goods such as food or fuel. If a misperception of households anchors policy, then it has serious consequences for the economy.