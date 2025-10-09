Financial markets full of gamblers placing clueless bets put entire economies at risk
Summary
Retail investors are embracing high-risk trades, from meme stocks to leveraged ETFs. This tidal wave of speculation could crash, sending ripples across the global economy. As apps ease trading and the young inherit vast sums, is the next financial crisis taking shape?
Risk is steadily building across the financial system, fuelled globally by individual investors adopting increasingly speculative, short-term, and risk-heavy trading strategies.
