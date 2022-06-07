Retail investors don’t seem ready for complex offerings5 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2022, 10:26 PM IST
We should offer easily grasped bonds that are both safe and tax-free instead of government securities
The 7.72% GS-2025 bond has a yield of 6.83%, while the 8.20% GS-2025 bond has 6.92%. Both are for the same tenure. Yet, their yields differ. This is confusing for the retail investor looking to enter the market for government securities (G-Secs) that was opened up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through a direct retail window. This basic anomaly can explain why retail investors won’t flock to the debt market.