Retail investors don’t seem ready for complex offerings

To begin with, understanding how these bonds are named is a challenge. There can be multiple bonds with a similar date but different coupon rate. There are, for example, five securities with 2031-32 as their maturity dates, which makes them 10-year bonds. Second, once the security is bought, it may not be traded again for some time, as not more than five are heavily traded (which serve as benchmarks) and maybe another 5-10 would be on the screen with more than 10 trades a day. This also means that if one wanted to sell the bond, it is possible that there would be no buyer, as only benchmark papers are usually traded. Liquidity is thus a challenge here. Whoever enters the market should be prepared to buy a security and hold it to maturity after calculating the implicit yield at the time of purchase. Also, note that irrespective of the price paid at the time of purchase, the investor will receive the bond’s face value of ₹100 on its maturity. Third, the security that one buys today, say the benchmark, 6.54% GS-2032, after a year becomes a 9-year paper and will just move off the trading screen. A new 10-year benchmark will emerge with a suffix of GS-2033.

