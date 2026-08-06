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Will retail investors bear the brunt of a shift in India’s stock market formula for end-of-day price discovery?

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read6 Aug 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Sebi’s senior brass should have anticipated some of the problems encountered over the past few days.
Sebi’s senior brass should have anticipated some of the problems encountered over the past few days.(istockphoto)
Summary

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) attempt to improve how the country's stock market functions by altering how closing prices are determined has led to spasms of volatility. The new formula has its merits, but wasn’t it tested out in advance?

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Stock markets globally have multiple layers of stakeholders, all of them invested in signals transmitted by trading patterns. The constituents directly concerned with price movements of individual stocks and their impact on various indices are actual investors—both institutional and retail—as well as the two-layered regulatory structure comprising exchange management and the jurisdiction’s market regulator.

Stock markets globally have multiple layers of stakeholders, all of them invested in signals transmitted by trading patterns. The constituents directly concerned with price movements of individual stocks and their impact on various indices are actual investors—both institutional and retail—as well as the two-layered regulatory structure comprising exchange management and the jurisdiction’s market regulator.

A recent move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to improve how the Indian market functions has resulted in avoidable volatility; this week’s spasms may be short-lived, but could extract long-term costs.

A recent move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to improve how the Indian market functions has resulted in avoidable volatility; this week’s spasms may be short-lived, but could extract long-term costs.

Also Read | Sebi asks brokers to boost retail participation after auction debut

A Sebi-directed change in how each day’s closing prices of cash-market stocks are calculated—from the earlier method of volume-weighted average prices of trades done in the last 30 minutes of trading to a ‘closing auction session’—has unwittingly sparked a confrontation between two key segments.

While foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) welcomed the switch, saying it aligns with global best practices, domestic institutions have opposed it on the argument that India’s market lacks the deep liquidity needed for an auction to determine prices. This was evident at the close of Tuesday’s trading.

Retail investors, unfortunately, have been caught in the crossfire.

Also Read | Dispute resolution firms urge Sebi to refine, not dismantle, existing framework

This focuses attention on Sebi’s layered mandate: to protect the interests of investors in securities, promote the development of markets for these assets, and, of course, to regulate them.

Ever since the Sebi Act was first legislated in 1992, the regulator has worked hard on a regulatory framework designed primarily to secure retail investors from volatility and market malpractices. Sebi has also spent considerable energy on market development.

However, in the case of its new closing-price formula, retail investors find themselves shut out of the action, effectively, by its complexity. Many who have neither the time nor resources to study specific stocks or mutual funds (MFs) tend to opt for exchange-traded or index funds.

Technically, day-end auctions could help improve price discovery, which would then reflect in better MF net asset values (and bigger retail holdings).

Plus, the new system is expected to overcome suspicions that the legacy set-up had nurtured price manipulation, especially closer to expiry dates for futures and options.

Whether these outcomes eventually come to pass, however, is a question for later.

Also Read | New closing auction sparks rare Nifty-Sensex split amid low participation

Ambiguity exists because the auction system seems to have been launched in some haste. Even though Sebi had announced system migration through a circular on 16 January, the shift seems marked by a lack of due preparation.

Sebi’s senior brass should have anticipated some of the problems encountered over the past few days. Volatility that arose from apparent friction between the market’s new microstructure and lack of operational ease for arbitrage funds, for example, could have been held in check by prior stakeholder consultation.

The regulator had presciently introduced a sandbox facility, but it’s unclear whether it used that infrastructure to test the new system. Trial runs would have helped eliminate much of the uncertainty around closing auction sessions.

The change seems aimed at aligning Indian market trading with practices followed in developed countries, thus making it more familiar to FPIs that operate across the world. This is a laudable ambition, but its pursuit should not discomfit retail investors.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsWill retail investors bear the brunt of a shift in India’s stock market formula for end-of-day price discovery?

Will retail investors bear the brunt of a shift in India’s stock market formula for end-of-day price discovery?

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read6 Aug 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Sebi’s senior brass should have anticipated some of the problems encountered over the past few days.
Sebi’s senior brass should have anticipated some of the problems encountered over the past few days.(istockphoto)
Summary

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) attempt to improve how the country's stock market functions by altering how closing prices are determined has led to spasms of volatility. The new formula has its merits, but wasn’t it tested out in advance?

Gift this article

Stock markets globally have multiple layers of stakeholders, all of them invested in signals transmitted by trading patterns. The constituents directly concerned with price movements of individual stocks and their impact on various indices are actual investors—both institutional and retail—as well as the two-layered regulatory structure comprising exchange management and the jurisdiction’s market regulator.

Stock markets globally have multiple layers of stakeholders, all of them invested in signals transmitted by trading patterns. The constituents directly concerned with price movements of individual stocks and their impact on various indices are actual investors—both institutional and retail—as well as the two-layered regulatory structure comprising exchange management and the jurisdiction’s market regulator.

A recent move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to improve how the Indian market functions has resulted in avoidable volatility; this week’s spasms may be short-lived, but could extract long-term costs.

A recent move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to improve how the Indian market functions has resulted in avoidable volatility; this week’s spasms may be short-lived, but could extract long-term costs.

Also Read | Sebi asks brokers to boost retail participation after auction debut

A Sebi-directed change in how each day’s closing prices of cash-market stocks are calculated—from the earlier method of volume-weighted average prices of trades done in the last 30 minutes of trading to a ‘closing auction session’—has unwittingly sparked a confrontation between two key segments.

While foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) welcomed the switch, saying it aligns with global best practices, domestic institutions have opposed it on the argument that India’s market lacks the deep liquidity needed for an auction to determine prices. This was evident at the close of Tuesday’s trading.

Retail investors, unfortunately, have been caught in the crossfire.

Also Read | Dispute resolution firms urge Sebi to refine, not dismantle, existing framework

This focuses attention on Sebi’s layered mandate: to protect the interests of investors in securities, promote the development of markets for these assets, and, of course, to regulate them.

Ever since the Sebi Act was first legislated in 1992, the regulator has worked hard on a regulatory framework designed primarily to secure retail investors from volatility and market malpractices. Sebi has also spent considerable energy on market development.

However, in the case of its new closing-price formula, retail investors find themselves shut out of the action, effectively, by its complexity. Many who have neither the time nor resources to study specific stocks or mutual funds (MFs) tend to opt for exchange-traded or index funds.

Technically, day-end auctions could help improve price discovery, which would then reflect in better MF net asset values (and bigger retail holdings).

Plus, the new system is expected to overcome suspicions that the legacy set-up had nurtured price manipulation, especially closer to expiry dates for futures and options.

Whether these outcomes eventually come to pass, however, is a question for later.

Also Read | New closing auction sparks rare Nifty-Sensex split amid low participation

Ambiguity exists because the auction system seems to have been launched in some haste. Even though Sebi had announced system migration through a circular on 16 January, the shift seems marked by a lack of due preparation.

Sebi’s senior brass should have anticipated some of the problems encountered over the past few days. Volatility that arose from apparent friction between the market’s new microstructure and lack of operational ease for arbitrage funds, for example, could have been held in check by prior stakeholder consultation.

The regulator had presciently introduced a sandbox facility, but it’s unclear whether it used that infrastructure to test the new system. Trial runs would have helped eliminate much of the uncertainty around closing auction sessions.

The change seems aimed at aligning Indian market trading with practices followed in developed countries, thus making it more familiar to FPIs that operate across the world. This is a laudable ambition, but its pursuit should not discomfit retail investors.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsWill retail investors bear the brunt of a shift in India’s stock market formula for end-of-day price discovery?
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