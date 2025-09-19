Market call: Reverse the exodus of retail investors to raise the stock market’s efficiency
An equity market that’s increasingly dominated by big investors won’t serve us well. The wider the spectrum of views that go into prices, the better. We need exiting retail investors to return in droves and participate directly by trading stocks.
Fewer retail investors making direct trades in India’s stock market can broadly be explained by red ticker tapes and price volatility having sent individual participants into the relatively safe arms of mutual funds (MFs). Almost a year on, key market indices are yet to recover the peaks they hit in 2024.