Taken together, a shift in favour of MFs and the regulator’s pushback of rookie derivative trades would suggest our equity market has sobered up and we are headed the right way now. That experts should manage stocks on behalf of retail investors has been promoted heavily as an axiom, with public buy-in evident in the MF industry’s resilience. That the casino-like air of the F&O segment was in need of a regulatory dampener was clear too, given its glaring signs of excess.