Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Stocks: Retail investors are buying the dips
Summary
- Mutual fund inflows remain robust even as Indian market indices drop. Retail investments in small-cap and mid-cap funds saw a record surge in January. All-round buying, though, eludes us.
Indian stock indices have been falling, with foreign money exiting, but many domestic investors seem to see in this slump an opportunity to buy shares at lower prices. This is so even when it comes to less known stocks.
