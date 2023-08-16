Retail investors should temper their infatuation with small caps

First, net investment in small cap MFs forms around three-fifths of the overall investment in equity mutual funds. This means that many investors, as usual, seem to be ignoring the most basic investment principle of asset allocation of not putting all their eggs into one basket. While small cap stocks and MFs that invest in such stocks may offer the chance of earning higher returns than other stocks, the chances of losses are also higher. Asset allocation diversity essentially ensures that this risk-return paradigm is taken into account while investing, so that investors don’t end up betting a significant portion of their investment on any one category of stocks.

