Retail investors should temper their infatuation with small caps

16 Aug 2023
- Higher returns from the stocks of small companies could easily be offset by potentially large losses
Small cap equity mutual funds (MFs) have seen a net inflow of ₹15,108 crore between April and July this year. Small cap MFs largely invest in small cap stocks. These are stocks that rank beyond the top 250 in terms of market capitalization.
The interesting thing is that the net inflow into small cap equity MFs forms a significant portion of the net investment of ₹25,984 crore in equity MFs during that period. There are several points that arise here.
First, net investment in small cap MFs forms around three-fifths of the overall investment in equity mutual funds. This means that many investors, as usual, seem to be ignoring the most basic investment principle of asset allocation of not putting all their eggs into one basket. While small cap stocks and MFs that invest in such stocks may offer the chance of earning higher returns than other stocks, the chances of losses are also higher. Asset allocation diversity essentially ensures that this risk-return paradigm is taken into account while investing, so that investors don’t end up betting a significant portion of their investment on any one category of stocks.
This point is further elucidated by the fact that during April to July, much safer large cap MFs have seen net outflows of ₹5,239 crore. This could mean that investors are getting out of large cap MFs and betting their hand on small cap MFs, ignoring asset allocation advice.
Further, let’s try and understand this point in a little more detail. On 2 January 2007, the S&P BSE SmallCap Index stood at 7,004 points. By 7 January 2008, it had more or less doubled to 13,975 points, meaning a return of close to 100% in a little over a year’s time. By 9 March 2009, it had fallen by almost 80% to 2,867 points. Now as anyone who understands some basic maths will tell you, an 80% fall wipes off a 400% gain. This is how risky small cap stocks can be. Hence, diversification even within a particular kind of investment is important.
Second, in the normal scheme of things, a lower price of something leads to higher demand. But when it comes to investing, this principle works in reverse, especially when it involves retail investors. The S&P BSE SmallCap Index has delivered a return of close to 30% between April and July. During the same period, the S&P BSE Sensex, India’s premier stock market index, has delivered a return of around 13%. So, investors are clearly chasing performance here.
Third, this shows that retail investors have very short memories or the fact that a new set of retail investors come into the market every few years with almost no past memory. The 2008-2009 massacre in these stocks has been forgotten. The excuse here can be that it was a long time ago.
So, let’s consider a more recent example. On 15 January 2018, the S&P BSE SmallCap Index closed at 20,047 points. By 26 October 2018, it was down by more or less a third to 13,598 points. By 22 August 2019, it was down by 40% from 15 January 2018 to 12,119 points. Of course, this was the pre-covid period. So, in this particular case, even the near-term memory of retail investors has turned weak.
Also, the then high of 13,975 points achieved in early January 2008 was crossed again more than nine years later on 16 March 2017. What this tells us is that while investing in stocks might give us good returns over the long-term, if investors invest right around when stock prices peak, it takes a long time to recuperate that investment.
Fourth, a gush of money flowing into small cap stocks has led to their valuations going up. In March, the price-to-earnings ratio of stocks that are part of the S&P BSE SmallCap Index had averaged 22.3. By July, this had jumped to 27, and in August (as of 14 August) it has averaged 28.5. Clearly, investors are now ready to pay more for a single rupee of earnings from such stocks than they were a few months back.
On the flip side, the valuation of these stocks is nowhere near the high levels seen in the past. In 2017-18 and 2019-20, the price-to-earnings ratio had stood at 86.2 and 71.7, respectively. In fact, the current price-to-earnings ratio is also lower than 2022-23’s average of 29.2. This is something that must have helped brokers and mutual fund agents talk up these stocks to prospective investors and they can probably keep doing this for some more time.
Fifth, so much money coming into small cap MFs when the S&P BSE SmallCap Index has been around its peak levels tells us that this is a seller-driven market. And sellers find it easiest to sell when stocks have already given a substantial amount of returns, not when they are attractively-priced easy pickings. Of course, the other side of this is that while stocks might deliver good returns over the long-term, whether retail investors end up earning these returns is highly debatable.
Finally, asset allocation, diversification or whatever else you might want to call it remains the premier principle in the investment game. The trouble is that this principle, while being very simple to understand, doesn’t give investors the excitement they are looking for while investing. It’s boring and so it ends up being psychologically very difficult to follow.