Retail stock investments will pay off only if investors stay invested
India has seen major inflows into shares bought expensively that must now be held for long periods
In late September, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that the number of unique registered investors with it had crossed 80 million (counting unique permanent account numbers). The count of unique registered investors had crossed 50 million only in late October 2021, so we had a 60% jump in less than two years. Further, the jump from 70 million unique registered investors to 80 million took around eight months. This suggests that Indians have taken to stock market investing like never before. This raises several important points.