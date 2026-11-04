Over the past decade, one area of visible improvement in the Indian economy has been the resolution of the ‘twin balance sheet’ problem, in which the corporate borrowers were weighed down by heavy debt and the banking industry was hamstrung by record volumes of unproductive loan assets. A new bankruptcy code, aggressive write-offs, and recapitalization of state-owned banks helped clean up the mess.
Retail stress is apparent on bank balance sheets—we must keep close watch
SummaryRising retail credit for non-housing uses, especially consumption, is a cause for worry. Especially since rural households will see borrowing costs rise even as their incomes may fall due to this year's super El Niño. Policymakers need to stay alert.
Over the past decade, one area of visible improvement in the Indian economy has been the resolution of the ‘twin balance sheet’ problem, in which the corporate borrowers were weighed down by heavy debt and the banking industry was hamstrung by record volumes of unproductive loan assets. A new bankruptcy code, aggressive write-offs, and recapitalization of state-owned banks helped clean up the mess.
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