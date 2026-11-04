Retail stress is apparent on bank balance sheets—we must keep close watch

Over the past decade, one area of visible improvement in the Indian economy has been the resolution of the ‘twin balance sheet’ problem, in which the corporate borrowers were weighed down by heavy debt and the banking industry was hamstrung by record volumes of unproductive loan assets. A new bankruptcy code, aggressive write-offs, and recapitalization of state-owned banks helped clean up the mess.
Over the past decade, one area of visible improvement in the Indian economy has been the resolution of the ‘twin balance sheet’ problem, in which the corporate borrowers were weighed down by heavy debt and the banking industry was hamstrung by record volumes of unproductive loan assets. A new bankruptcy code, aggressive write-offs, and recapitalization of state-owned banks helped clean up the mess.
With commodity prices and inflation staying low for most of this period, interest rates were at subdued levels, and helped repair stressed corporate balance sheets.
A recent report from Dun and Bradstreet on zombie firms—or companies where operating profits are lower than interest expenses for three years in a row—found there had been a broad-based recovery in the 2015-25 period, with the distressed tail comprising only about 14% of the sample.
This is significant because, without the attendant financial stress, these companies will now have access to fresh capital and be able to increase capital expenditure.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) June 2026 Financial Stability Report said the banking sector’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to a “multi-decadal low level” of 1.8%. Early indications also look promising. RBI’s data till 15 October shows 18% growth in bank credit.
Even sectoral deployment data shows that credit to industry (large, medium and small) till 30 September grew 19.5%. At a granular level, though, there are some niggles: growth has been more pronounced in the micro, small and medium segments of industry, rather than large.
There are other data asymmetries.
The latest print of the Index of Industrial Production for September came in at 6.7%, the lowest in four months, with almost all sectors, especially manufacturing (which has the highest weightage), exhibiting a slowdown.
Normally, production peaks in September in anticipation of festive demand; credit offtake would seem to suggest a manufacturing resurgence but production data suggests otherwise.
Significantly, all things remaining the same, RBI’s financial stability report envisages a marginal deterioration in NPA figures next fiscal year.
Beyond zombie firms, there is a risk lurking elsewhere: the retail segment. The same RBI report indicates that retail borrowing as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) has been rising every year and reached 45.5% of GDP by September 2025.
In non-housing loans, those for consumption accounted for almost 50% of the household borrowings. This has risk analysts anxious, even though overall household debt is still below that for many advanced and emerging economies.
Borrowing for current consumption indicates income stress in households and raises the risk profile of these loans. RBI, in anticipation perhaps, tightened non-banking financial company (NBFC) lending norms for consumer loans in August.
Two top Indian NBFCs—Bajaj Finance and Piramal Finance—have already signalled early stress signals emerging from their gold loan portfolios.
With a super El Niño wreaking havoc on crop output and raising water stress, rural incomes are likely to remain under pressure. The turn in the rate cycle means that borrowing costs will rise.
Rural households will face the double whammy of declining incomes and rising interest payments. Policymakers need to pay attention to the household sector stress.