Rethink 1991: India can’t become a developed country without a course correction in economic policy
India’s GDP growth has been increasingly jobless since the pro-market policy turn of 1991. GDP fixation needs to end. Our progress dashboard must look beyond that metric to track environmental depletion and gauge the risk of social and political disruptions.
The general consensus seems to be that the budget for 2026-27 was not bad, but not good enough. It’s a safe budget. It didn’t rock the boat. It tried to keep the ship on course to India’s goal of increasing GDP and achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. However, it did not address the strategic vulnerabilities of the Indian economy highlighted in the Economic Survey.