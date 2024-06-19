Rethink competitive exams: Evaluate a broader set of student capabilities

The central conceit of colleges such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is that they are the best. The oxygen that gives life to this conceit is that they get the ‘best’ students. ‘Best’ here has a specific meaning, referring to students who are hard-working and focused, and who adapt well to certain kinds of testing. These three capacities stand them in good stead even after they graduate. However, these are a small subset of the skills that are desirable and necessary in life.