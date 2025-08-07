Rethink policy: Let’s take Trump’s tariff tirade as an opportunity for tax reforms
Arbind Modi 4 min read 07 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
India’s steep tariffs make up for local distortions that reforms can resolve. Let’s axe trade-distortive GST exemptions, block profit-shifting paths for global businesses and let the rupee float freely. A level playing field for exporters will let us cut import duties.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s tariffs are often described as ‘excessively protectionist,’ but the reality is more complex.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story