Rethink prompt: Why did the Iran-Israel conflict barely shake oil prices?
Summary
- The West Asian conflict has not disrupted the world’s top three oil consuming markets, and seems unlikely to. While some uncertainty cannot be ruled out, expectations of which way oil prices will move henceforth may need a broad rethink.
When Iran shot off rockets at Israel, analysts across the world waited with bated breath in anticipation of an oil-price spike. Some expected crude oil to cross $100 per barrel within days and hurt a global economy already reeling from supply chain bottlenecks. The ‘First Oil Shock’ of 1973 was recalled, when an Arab oil embargo disrupted Western economies. In this instance, however, oil prices went in the opposite direction. By the first week of May, oil was trading at a 3-month low.