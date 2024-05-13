Rethink the marshmallow test and earn trust to win employee commitment
Summary
- Patience for later rewards depends on trust. Workers opting for instant gratification suggests too little of it. Organizations must ensure their promises are credible.
In the 70s, Stanford professor Walter Mischel designed the famous marshmallow test, which became synonymous with the relationship between one’s ability to delay gratification and long-term success. Two options were given to a group of children under the age of five. They could either eat a single marshmallow placed in front of them immediately, or choose to wait for 15 minutes, after which they would get two instead of one treat.