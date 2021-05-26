Rethink the regulation of online intermediaries

The Constitution guarantees our freedom of speech, even if we do not have a specific privacy law, but it also makes space for restraints in the interest of peace and harmony, both of which social media posts have shown an ability to disrupt in ugly ways. Hence, no one can dispute India’s need to regulate online expression in a way that draws it into consonance with a legal framework designed to outlaw stuff that is incendiary or patently harmful in other ways. Also, security threats do require state agencies to occasionally peer into private spaces, a practice that can well be safeguarded by judicial oversight. Some of the Centre’s new provisions for intermediaries, however, go rather too far. Social media apps that are deemed ‘significant’—with 5 million users or more—must appoint not just a grievance officer resident in the country, but also a chief compliance officer and a ‘nodal’ executive for round-the-clock coordination with Indian agencies of law enforcement. Not only is this too onerous, the criteria of application are so loosely defined that sundry internet services could easily get caught in its purview by virtue of their chat boards and inactive users, which could deter global e-businesses from operating in India. Disappointingly, the Centre is yet to clarify exactly how the 24/7 police interface will work, but the power wielded over online platforms by such a mechanism could keep them in a perpetual state of fear, which in turn could distort any filtration of what gets posted. In any democracy, nothing should get muzzled by an app moderator’s view of a government’s disposition. Yet, this worry looms large.

