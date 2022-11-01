Rethink trade levies for global value chain integration

FTAs and trade remedial measures with saturated fatty alcohol as an example: There are several advantages of being party to an FTA. Zero duties on intermediate products can reduce production cost, thereby giving domestic manufacturing, employment and investment a boost. However, if ADDs/CVDs are imposed after zero duty has been agreed upon under a trade agreement, it can lead to higher cost of manufacturing for domestic producers that use intermediate goods. The question, then, is why should such ADDs/CVDs be imposed? Ideally, trade remedial measures should be adopted only when the import price is lower than what is in the domestic market of the exporting country; that is, in clear cases of dumping. If ADDs/CVDs are imposed to counter higher import volumes or to protect some domestic industry players, the user industry of intermediate goods would suffer.