Re-thinking Modi 3.0: Foreign policy amid resurgent coalition politics

India has demonstrated its ability to straddle its national interest, and has owned its position on Russia not with ambivalence but assertion—a point that may well be supported by key alliance partners like the TDP. Further, it does appear that despite its close alliance with Russia, India would continue to strengthen its strategic partnership with the West, particularly the US. It fully recognizes that an aggressive, and resurgent China poses a direct threat to its interest, identity and aspiration—both regionally and globally. And thus what would be closely watched is how India continues to straddle China, both globally and regionally.