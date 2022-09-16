Rethinking the use of water for economic growth

Of all the headwinds that businesses have had to contend with in the recent past, uncertainties of climatic conditions currently seems to be topping the list. From Europe and Asia which are experiencing drought like conditions that will affect crop production, to the continued energy crisis, corporates are in for a world of challenges as they try to keep businesses on course. A common underlying factor in all these issues, is water, or to be precise, the lack of it. Water and heat stress has reduced forecasts for this year’s summer harvest in Europe. Hydroelectric dams have dried up in Portugal and Norway, prompting the curb of energy exports as a consequence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}