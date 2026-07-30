Millions of hard-up retirees in India are sitting on a potential source of monthly income—their homes

Indian households have been the backbone of India’s savings story, accounting for about 60% of the total, with this money going into investment and economic growth.
Indian households have been the backbone of India’s savings story, accounting for about 60% of the total, with this money going into investment and economic growth.
Yet, we face a paradox.
Yet, we face a paradox.
Net financial savings form a modest 29.5% of overall household sector savings, with household debt having surged to 41.9% of GDP. While this may be a direct result of rising consumer spending, it puts the ‘life-cycle hypothesis’ under strain.
Notably, a large chunk of savings is held in assets that cannot easily finance people’s post-retirement lives. Household savings are at 21.7% of GDP, but the bulk of it, 13.6% of GDP, goes into physical assets—primarily residential real estate.
This is wealth locked in illiquid assets, an explanation for which may be found in cultural traditions of land and home ownership as a measure of lifelong financial security, an indicator of social status and a legacy for future generations. The idea of a diversified retirement portfolio is relatively new.
However, only a marginal section receives pension of any kind, with consequences visible after retirement as the elderly must survive on interest income or family support. They are not poor in terms of wealth, but in terms of cash flow. Economists describe this as being “asset rich but income poor.”
The scale of this problem has grown. The UN Population Fund’s 2023 India Ageing Report projects India’s 60-plus at 347 million by 2050; so every fifth Indian will be elderly by then. Right now, 40% of India’s elderly are already in the lowest wealth quintile and nearly about one-fifth either live alone or only with a spouse.
A reverse mortgage allows senior citizens to convert part of their home equity into a regular income, while continuing to live in the same house. Instead of making monthly loan repayments, the homeowner receives periodic payments from the lender. The loan is recovered only once the property is eventually sold—after the borrower vacates the house or passes away.
It’s a 20-year-old idea that never took off: India recognized its potential long ago. The Reserve Bank of India issued reverse mortgage guidelines in 2007, with National Housing Bank extending this facility via other banks. Yet, the market remains non-existent. The reasons may include a strong bequest motive, weak property titles, risk aversion by banks and limited awareness of complex products for elders.
These challenges are not unique to India. International case studies show a way forward. The US runs the world’s largest reverse mortgage scheme, Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), with a “no negative equity guarantee” mechanism; the UK has an Equity Release Council as a self-regulatory body; Australia offers direct state support through its Home Equity Access Scheme; and Japan has deposit-collateralized reverse mortgages, which let the elderly use deposits as collateral.
A successful reverse mortgage market requires trust, legal certainty and consumer protection, not financial innovation alone.
The Indian debate has missed an even more fundamental question: To kick-start reforms, India must analyse constraints. We need estimates of home-ownership wealth among those aged above 60 and the proportion of retirees who rely primarily on housing rather than financial assets, apart from broad data on the distribution of housing wealth across age groups and geographies.
Financial literacy aimed at behavioural change should help the effort. A bottom-up approach to awareness generation would be ideal, with people in the workforce primed to adopt these financial products upon their retirement even as ageing homeowners are explained the benefits of a reverse mortgage.
On their part, banks could facilitate adoption by offering competitive interest rates, flexible lumpsums followed by monthly but inflation-indexed payouts and also favourable loan-to-home-value ratios.
Reverse mortgages and urbanization led by housing access are two sides of the same coin, as the former unlock properties that eventually help meet an upswell in demand for urban homes.
Well-regulated insurance coverage of reverse-mortgage loans can mitigate the risk of property values dropping below loan values. This would protect lenders against losses while reassuring elderly borrowers that realty-market setbacks to their home equity will not result in their eviction. India’s credit guarantee mechanism could also be leveraged for this.
Further, to keep risks low and contained, India could explore mandatory independent counselling to protect elderly borrowers, standardized contracts, a statutory no-negative-equity guarantee and a refinancing window through a developmental financial institution.
Digital land records and improved property valuation systems would further reduce transaction costs and legal uncertainty, which have historically discouraged lenders more than lack of demand.
India has recently seen a spurt of nuclear families coupled with a declining trend in its total fertility rate. Old age homes are mushrooming too in several states.
Thus, this is the right time to experiment again with reverse mortgage products. These should be viewed as the third pillar of retirement finance, complementing pensions and financial savings, as they allow households to convert their existing home-ownership wealth into retirement income.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, deputy director and director, ministry of finance, Government of India.