Retirement needn’t be a sudden career halt: India needs to re-imagine it as a gradual transition
Retirees are not looking to give up their work lives—they are looking to re-engage on their own terms. This could be a win-win for both employers and employees. Indian institutions should quit treating retirement as a full stop and re-envision it.
We view retirement as an end state, but the reality of it is far more nuanced. There is evidence that retirees would like to work and engage in some activity. This group is a useful demographic segment that can be leveraged for better growth as well as ageing outcomes, and by extension, health and spending outcomes. India still designs retirement as a cliff-edge exit from work. Older professionals are asking for something very different.