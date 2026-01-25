After the age of 65, the average retirement age, the proportion of adults looking for new opportunities increases, indicating that there is a desire to engage in some form of activity, whether it’s a job, volunteering or participating in community-oriented work. Globally, labour force participation for 60-year-olds and above has risen significantly. In the US, for example, the labour force participation rate for people aged 55-64 rose from about 55% in 1990 to about 66% in 2023, and in the EU, from about 38% in 2000 to 60% in 2020.