Return-to-the-office mandates are a disaster for working mothers
Joanne Lipman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Dec 2023, 07:16 PM IST
SummaryRemote work brought record numbers of women into the labor pool. Why give back those gains?
How soon we forget. At the start of the Covid pandemic, women were pushed out of the workforce at an alarming rate, sparking a full-blown “she-cession." There were dire predictions that it would take years to recover from the drop. “We’re really concerned about permanent scarring from this crisis," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned.
