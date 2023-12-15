Return-to-the-office mandates are a disaster for working mothers

How soon we forget. At the start of the Covid pandemic, women were pushed out of the workforce at an alarming rate, sparking a full-blown “she-cession." There were dire predictions that it would take years to recover from the drop. “We’re really concerned about permanent scarring from this crisis," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned.

Today, not only has that trend reversed, but women have roared back. Since April, women’s workforce participation has reached record levels. Economists and commentators profess to be shocked, simply shocked, by this development. The pandemic’s economic impact was “widely expected to fall disproportionately on women," wrote the authors of a new Penn Wharton Budget Model study on the phenomenon.

But should this really have been a surprise? It certainly wasn’t to mothers of young kids, for whom remote and hybrid positions opened up a whole new world of opportunity. It’s hardly a shock that when newly flexible jobs were paired with the easing of Covid-era restrictions on schools and daycare centers, it powered the surge in working moms.

“I came back because it was remote. I quite literally could not do my life if I wasn’t," says Mallory Vasquez, a Barrington, Ill., consumer engagement manager for Allstate whose four daughters are 6 and under.

So it’s odd that this clear point, that remote work has helped fuel women’s record workforce participation, has been ignored, belittled and discounted. Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle suggested working from home made people “lazy" and dismissed it as “silliness." Tech and finance CEOs have consistently denounced the practice, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman calling it one of the tech industry’s “worst mistakes" and Blackstone CEO Steven Schwarzman insisting that remote workers are less productive, “regardless of what they told you" (though research suggests the opposite is true).

The new Wharton study, which analyzes the surge, doesn’t even mention flexible work. It instead cites “two long-term trends that predate the pandemic": increased female education and more college-educated moms of young kids joining the workforce. Alexander Arnon, the paper’s lead author, says that while remote work “definitely seems to be an enabling factor," it “cannot be the whole explanation."

Tell that to Suzanne Ferguson. “If remote work wasn’t an option, I’m pretty confident I would have quit," she says. When her marketing job at a health clinic became virtual during the pandemic, the mother of three young daughters was able to move from Minnesota to a Maryland suburb to be closer to her extended family. Working at home has “truly leveled the playing field for me," she says, allowing her to participate in before- and after-work meetings she otherwise used to miss. It’s paid off: She was recently promoted.

Ignoring the importance of remote work for women like her gives cover to companies from Disney to Meta to Starbucks to Amazon that have called employees back to the office three or more days a week. About 40% of Americans still work at home at least one day a week, a figure that has remained stable, according to Stanford University economics professor Nick Bloom. Yet a global survey of CEO’s found that almost two-thirds expect a full five-day-a-week return to the office by 2026.

What’s more, fully remote jobs, those especially prized by moms of young kids, are drying up. Some 30% of Americans want to work fully remotely, but only 10% of jobs fit the bill, says Bloom. LinkedIn found that just 9% of job listings were fully remote in July, a decline from 18% a year earlier—yet that small portion of listings received almost half of all applications.

Meanwhile, “hybrid" has in some cases become little more than marketing hype. Charter, a future-of-work media and research firm, has found that CEO’s are pushing for more face time and less flexibility. “We’re reverting to a time of all or nothing," says Erin Grau, co-founder and chief operating officer. Autumn Willingham slammed into that roadblock while searching for a remote human relations job. In one case, a position advertised as hybrid was turned into an on-premises role in the midst of the interview process. “I don’t like when they call it ‘flexible’ and it’s really not," says the Arlington Heights, Ill., mother of two.

All of which poses a threat to the remarkable gains women have made. Since April, the employment rate among women ages 25 to 54 has topped 75%—and for college-educated mothers of children under 10, that figure is almost 80%. Return-to-office mandates could halt or reverse that progress while derailing careers that these working moms not only need but want.

“I love working and being a mom," says Elissa Lauber, a senior UX researcher at Adobe in Salt Lake City. With three young children, including 4-year-old twins born prematurely who have had health issues, she got permission to remain remote. If she had been required to go back to the office, “I would absolutely have to find a different job," she says.

As someone who has managed teams for decades, I empathize with employers who want people back on the premises. I know how critical in-person work is for mentoring, collaboration and sharing a common culture, especially for younger people. Early in my career, as a rookie reporter at this newspaper, I learned the ropes by listening to the seasoned journalists sitting around me in the bullpen.

Back then, when my kids were pre-schoolers, I struggled mightily—and fruitlessly—to balance work with life and would have quit if we could have afforded it. My female friends elsewhere mostly ended up either dialing back to part-time, being mommy-tracked or, if they had the resources, leaving the workforce altogether. What a loss for their companies that these talented, highly educated women were marginalized.

Now we risk falling back into that unhealthy dynamic. Brooklyn mom Emily Porro quit the workforce altogether when her teenage sons were toddlers. “I was burned out," says the public relations executive, “to the point where I didn’t even want to work anymore." She tried to convince agencies to allow her to work remotely but was unsuccessful. Ultimately, she took on freelance projects.

When work from home became a reality after 2020, it was a thrill for her to return to the full-time salaried workforce. “The universe opened…It was like a feast. I felt like I could apply anywhere," she says. Today she’s a senior executive at a strategic communications firm. Her job remains remote, but she sees peers elsewhere being called back to the premises: “A lot of moms are feeling the pinch."

Companies that are bucking the back-to-office trend are benefiting. Allstate, which instituted a remote work policy for most employees in 2020, saw female applicants jump by 12% this year. For social media manager Katherine Sharp, the policy meant she was able to return from maternity leave two weeks early, while still breast-feeding her infant daughter. “It helped not only me, but her," says Sharp, who now goes into the office once or twice a week.

What a backward leap it would be for leaders to willfully ignore the benefit not only for women but for their businesses. Before the pandemic, Valene Zogorski, a Collegeville, Penn., technology project manager, was out the door at 5:45 a.m., while her two kids were still asleep, for her hour-plus commute. Now she works from home while managing a global project with 200 team members around the world.

“I know what a complete stressed mess I was at all times before Covid. ‘Will I have time to get them from daycare, time to feed them?’ Everything was so stressful at every moment of the day," she says. “I can’t go back to that."

Joanne Lipman is the author of “Next! The Power of Reinvention in Life and Work."