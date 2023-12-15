Return-to-the-office mandates are a disaster for working mothers

Meanwhile, “hybrid" has in some cases become little more than marketing hype. Charter, a future-of-work media and research firm, has found that CEO’s are pushing for more face time and less flexibility. “We’re reverting to a time of all or nothing," says Erin Grau, co-founder and chief operating officer. Autumn Willingham slammed into that roadblock while searching for a remote human relations job. In one case, a position advertised as hybrid was turned into an on-premises role in the midst of the interview process. “I don’t like when they call it ‘flexible’ and it’s really not," says the Arlington Heights, Ill., mother of two.

