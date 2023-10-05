Re-tweak the IBC to better secure aircraft lessor rights
This week’s IBC rule carve-out aims to protect the rights of aircraft lessors and financers under international pacts but closing other gaps could deliver even better aviation outcomes.
The ministry of corporate affairs through a notification has decided to make the mandatory moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) inapplicable to “transactions, arrangements or agreements, under the Convention and the Protocol, relating to aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes and helicopters." This comes as a breather to international aircraft lessors, which had leased assets to Indian operators safe in the belief that their interests were secure under two international multilateral arrangements, commonly known as the Cape Town Convention and Cape Town Protocol (CTC), which provide for the recognition of international interests in aircraft by the aviation regulators of contracting states. India became a signatory in March 2008.