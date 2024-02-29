Revaluation call: Don’t write off businesses challenged by sunrise rivalry
Summary
- Market players should take a rational relook at what such challenged industries are really worth. They may spot hidden value.
It seems that over the past decade or so, a whole host of stocks and sectors have been written off by investors. Newspapers, linear television, thermal power, anything related to the internal combustion engine, offline travel agents—the list is long. However, in the real world, many of them are still ubiquitous. Take India’s newspaper circulation, for example. It has remained intact over the past decade. Over 75% of electricity consumed in India is still generated from thermal plants and over 99% of all vehicles on Indian roads still have internal combustion engines.