Revaluation call: Don’t write off businesses challenged by sunrise rivalry

At least a few investors seem to have done a similar analysis because shares of a newspaper company, an engine oil manufacturer and a maker of thermal power generation equipment have more than doubled in the past year. A combination of several factors seems to have contributed to this resurrection. Excitement over the meteoric rise of new challengers could have gotten tempered. As new challengers start reaching a larger scale, their growth inevitably slows down, which means that pace-of-decline assumptions in our worst-case DCF analysis start changing in favour of challenged companies. Just as predictions of a ‘Lehman moment’ far outnumber an actual Lehman moment, forecasts of disruptive ‘WhatsApp’ moments are often exaggerated.