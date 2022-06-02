Revalue the deal

Indians don’t have a reputation as good tippers at eateries. By and large, we’re bill minimizers with a keen eye for numerals on menu cards. Economic theory says that a tip is not generosity but an incentive for service attention. This is scarce in the West, but India’s abundance of labour has us so spoilt that we take it for granted. Yet, being waited upon costs money, and restaurants make up for our tight purses by slapping us with service charges. Can we refuse to pay these? Not after we’re done eating, according to the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which argued as much at a meeting with the department of consumer affairs.

