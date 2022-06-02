Revalue the deal

Revalue the deal1 min read . 11:02 PM IST
- Economic theory says that a tip is not generosity but an incentive for service attention. This is scarce in the West, but India’s abundance of labour has us so spoilt that we take it for granted
Indians don’t have a reputation as good tippers at eateries. By and large, we’re bill minimizers with a keen eye for numerals on menu cards. Economic theory says that a tip is not generosity but an incentive for service attention. This is scarce in the West, but India’s abundance of labour has us so spoilt that we take it for granted. Yet, being waited upon costs money, and restaurants make up for our tight purses by slapping us with service charges. Can we refuse to pay these? Not after we’re done eating, according to the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which argued as much at a meeting with the department of consumer affairs.
The NRAI is quite right, of course; so long as a service levy is stated on the menu, placing an order amounts to agreeing with the eatery’s terms. What should strike us, though, is why such a trivial issue should hog governmental time. Perhaps we need a taste of eating out without people waiting on us. But then, we experience that at fast-food outlets like McDonald’s. So maybe we need to value time more—others’ as much as ours. And one day, “doh (two) minute" will cease to vary in meaning from “now" to an eternity.
