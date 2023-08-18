Revamping public transport requires more than a subsidy for electric buses
Summary
- It needs planning and regulation at the local and state levels and buy-in at all levels of the polity
The union government has cleared a project to run 10,000 electric buses and build infrastructure to charge them in 169 urban centres across India, at an estimated cost of ₹57,600 crore over 10 years. It will provide ₹20,000 crore of this, and the rest will come, presumably, from state governments and private investors.