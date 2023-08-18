Revamping public transport requires more than a subsidy for electric buses

The union government has cleared a project to run 10,000 electric buses and build infrastructure to charge them in 169 urban centres across India, at an estimated cost of ₹57,600 crore over 10 years. It will provide ₹20,000 crore of this, and the rest will come, presumably, from state governments and private investors.

There are three things to note about the decision. One, the focus is on buses rather than cars, as in the first and second installments of the government’s Faster Adoption of Manufacture of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. Two, it allows for the introduction of battery swapping, which would prevent long waiting times at charging stations. Three, the contribution of electric vehicles to combating climate change depends to a great extent on the source of the electricity used to charge vehicles.

Countless studies have shown that public transport is the most energy-efficient form of mobility. This makes intuitive sense as well. If millions of cars crisscross the city, carrying just one or two passengers each, they will use up several times the energy needed to ferry the same number of people by bus or train.

The challenge here is three-fold. The first is optimising the routes of buses and Metro trains and the interconnections between them, and making sure journeys begin and end at predictable times. Buses, like Metro trains, could and should run on an approved schedule that’s available online and at bus stops. This is vital to encouraging people to leave their cars at home and use public transport.

The second challenge is last-mile connectivity. It is not enough for a commute to end in a broad locality. If the distance between the bus stop and the final destination is longer than commuters are prepared to walk, few car owners will switch to public transport.

Electric three-wheelers and buggies available now may appeal to many people, but those who prefer to be alone during their commute are currently unserved. A larger supply and variety of e-buggies is easy to generate – all we need is to remove any licensing requirement for them. But if traffic is not to be choked by these slow-moving, zigzagging vehicles, they will need to be restricted to side lanes. Cities will need to be designed or re-designed to include these.

The third challenge is insulation from the elements. Rain or intense heat make public transport a whole lot less appealing. Bus stops in certain parts of the world are enclosed and temperature-controlled. That will need to be implemented here, too. E-buggies will also need to be air-conditioned, given our longer summers frequent heat waves.

Meeting these challenges calls for planning and regulation at the local and state levels, not just a subsidy for buying electric buses. This calls for buy-in at all levels of the polity.

Building new charging stations across towns is a demanding task in itself. Also, parking buses for long periods to have their batteries charged is inconvenient and an inefficient use of their capacity. It would be far simpler to simply swap batteries. Fuel stations could stock fully charged batteries and swap them for drained ones in a matter of minutes if the buses are designed to allow this.

Will battery swapping hamper competition among bus makers on the range their models offer? Automobile manufacturers are not the ones who innovate battery technology. Batteries involve materials and electrochemistry, specialised branches that automobile manufacturers can, at best, invest in, rather than develop on their own.

The battery-swap model could stoke competition among alternative battery makers to offer superior products. This will allow battery charging to be restricted to off-peak hours of electricity demand, incentivised by time-of-the-day metering of electricity. It should be noted that the load on the grid rises significantly when thousands of electric vehicles are being charged simultaneously. Battery swapping already is operational in some towns.

Electric vehicles fight pollution in two ways. One is the geographic shifting of pollution, combined with superior energy efficiency, regardless of the source of the electricity used to charge them. Suppose the power comes from coal-fired power plants. The pollution produced by the kinetic energy that propels the vehicle forward will take place in a place far away, averting air pollution within the city. Internal combustion engines are very energy-inefficient – coolants have to be used to dissipate the heat they generate. Electric vehicles are far more efficient in converting the energy generated by burning coal in the thermal plant into motion.

The second contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the complete elimination of hydrocarbons in propelling the car. Here, the extent of energy saving can be exaggerated. A Volvo study estimated that if all the energy spent on mining, transporting and refining the metals and other chemicals that go into the battery are taken into account, an electric car would have to run a 100,000 km for it to pollute less than an internal combustion engine car (if the car runs on electricity produced primarily from coal, as is the case in India).

If the proportionate share of non-fossil fuel sources in electricity generation is on par with that of the EU — a little over 20% — the car would have to run about 65,000 km to pollute less than an internal combustion engine car.

The point is that a preponderance of electric vehicles does not warrant a let-up in the mission to boost the share of nuclear and renewable power in the total power generated, and to remove carbon dioxide from the air.