Revamping public transport requires more than a subsidy for electric buses

Electric three-wheelers and buggies available now may appeal to many people, but those who prefer to be alone during their commute are currently unserved. A larger supply and variety of e-buggies is easy to generate – all we need is to remove any licensing requirement for them. But if traffic is not to be choked by these slow-moving, zigzagging vehicles, they will need to be restricted to side lanes. Cities will need to be designed or re-designed to include these.