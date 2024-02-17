Reversal of pricing reforms for oil PSUs is capping their stocks’ upside

The same thing has happened in the coal sector, where CIL sells 85% of its production through long-term fuel supply agreements. Since it also sells coal through its e-auction window, the difference in price is visible to all as an opportunity wasted. This is why, with prices currently on the rise, firms that do not have control over their prices, or depend on investment, have not seen their stocks rally as much as others. Shares of ONGC have risen by less than 18% over the past month, while those of Gail are up just 11.5%.