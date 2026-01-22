Why reversing China’s demographic decline will prove far harder than Beijing may reckon
As China’s fertility rate falls to roughly half the replacement level of 2.1, Beijing is scrambling to boost births through policy incentives. But the decline now resembles a boulder rolling downhill—hard to stop and harder to reverse. With deep socioeconomic factors at play, success looks steep.
China has just announced that births in 2025 plunged to 7.92 million, from 9.54 million the previous year, and almost half of what was projected (14.33 million) when the one-child policy was repealed in 2016. In fact, China’s births have fallen to a level comparable to that of 1738 CE, when the country’s total population was only about 150 million.