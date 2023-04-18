Reversing climate change should be treated as a global public good

Reversing climate change should be treated as a global public good5 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 02:12 PM IST
- Rich, industrialised countries have been the primary drivers of climate change. So it stands to reason that they should bear most of the cost of halting and reversing it
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was in Washington last week for the annual Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, made a valuable and insightful observation in a side conversation with a group of India observers.
