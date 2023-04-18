Reversing climate change should be treated as a global public good

Public goods, as the name suggests, are collective goods enjoyed by the public at large and normally provided by the state. In rigorous terms, public goods are characterised by two qualities – they are non-excludable and non-rivalrous. Take national defence, for example. It is provided for everyone – you cannot exclude any citizen from it. Further, by providing defence to one person, you do not deny someone else access to the same good, unlike in the case of, say, a cup of tea. This is what is meant by non-rivalrous.

