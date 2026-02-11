Revise India’s income tax rules for simplicity as proposed but don’t let evasion get easier
The Centre’s draft income-tax rules are broadly welcome, especially their evident effort to ease the filing of returns by taxpayers. However, the government’s proposal to sharply raise the current cap on PAN-free transactions needs a rethink. Why ease evasion?
The draft income tax rules released by India’s government for public comments are a marked improvement on what’s currently in force. For one, the number of rules and forms will almost be halved. For another, information requests that have become redundant will be done away with. Some forms are being merged. Many more income tax filers will have an easier time filing their returns—they will only be required to edit or okay the pre-filled form they are presented.