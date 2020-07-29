Revisit tiger habitat boundaries for sustainable conservation

In my view, designing landscapes of coexistence requires dynamic and responsive strategies backed by policy. The provision to create eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) around protected areas in India presents a critical and legally-supported intervention to sustainably manage land beyond reserve edges. While these zones can extend to a distance of 10km from reserve boundaries, designated zones across India have generally been considerably smaller because of opposition stemming from apprehensions that inclusion within an ESZ will circumscribe development. Allaying such fears is important to create sufficiently large ESZs and accommodate wildlife use in corridors and other habitats around PAs. This will be enabled if compatible land use and economic activities are incentivized with ESZs. Incentives can include subsidized insurance programs for people, livestock and crops, assistance to construct toilets and install lights in conflict-hotspots, releasing government funds to build schools, hospitals, vocational training centres as well as other public facilities within designated zones, and earmarking spaces for commercial enterprise with suitable transportation and power supply facilities. Such measures need to be pioneered especially around the Pilibhit and Tadoba tiger reserves, where habitat boundaries have diffused, and human-tiger interactions have become frequent. Conceived and implemented thoughtfully, such ESZs can be extended to include reserve forests and habitats of large mammals that occur in human-dominated landscapes.