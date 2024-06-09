Revive political economy: Economics must go back to its basics to stay relevant
Summary
- Economics is on the cusp of a profound transformation, owing to the digital revolution and the rise of artificial intelligence. The discipline can’t be divorced from politics. We must renew efforts to grasp evolving dynamics in a fast-changing world.
The world economy is at a turning point. As global supply chains face frequent disruptions, the structures underpinning markets and international trade are unravelling, leading to economic instability which is spilling over into other domains and fuelling conflict and political polarization.