How big a worry is revolving credit offered by India’s shadow lenders? It can be sandbox-tested

Some of India’s smaller non-bank financiers have been getting a bit too creative lately. And that has led the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider restricting the access to financing needed by self-employed professionals and small business owners.
Revolving credit—which allows people to borrow money up to a set limit, pay it back and borrow again—is a goalpost zealously guarded by banks. Allowing non-banks unfettered access could encourage borrowers to pay interest to one lender by dipping into their so-called flexi loan with another. Rinsed and repeated, this might lead to the evergreening of bad debt.