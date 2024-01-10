Rice farming can inspire a collaborative work culture

Recently, I watched a chat with Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon in which he described an unusual situation. His wife had heard of his death, mistakenly, not once but twice in his career. When it happened the second time, he was a commanding officer in Kashmir and his family lived in a military station near Ranikhet in Uttarakhand. His wife heard the tragic news around midnight. The next morning, she knew that family members of other soldiers in the military station will come home to console her. But she was sure of one thing. As the commanding officer’s wife, she did not want to be seen as a weak or shattered woman in front of family members of her husband’s junior colleagues. So in the morning, she combed her hair, dressed up and was ready to face visitors with a dignified demeanour.