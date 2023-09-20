Rice fortification can help tackle our problem of hidden hunger4 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Micronutrient deficiencies remain widespread in India but we can expect the government’s nutritional efforts to bear fruit
Micronutrient deficiency-induced malnutrition, commonly known as hidden hunger, results from insufficient intake or absorption of vitamins and other minerals. This condition remains concealed until clinical signs of deficiency become apparent, impeding optimal health and development in children and affecting normal physical and mental functions among adults. Hidden hunger can lead to severe consequences, including birth defects, impaired cognitive abilities, maternal and infant mortality, childhood blindness and reduced productivity. While balanced and diverse diets theoretically provide all necessary micronutrients for a healthy life, humans typically cannot produce these nutrients internally, except for vitamin D.